Health COVID-19: new cases on April 21 tops 12,000 A total 12,029 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 20 to 4pm April 21, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vaccination of children carried out safely The vaccination of children aged between five and under 12 years old have been carried out safely in many localities over the past few days and no incidents have been recorded so far.

Health Agencies asked to speed up issuance of vaccine passports The Ministry of Health on April 19 asked vaccination facilities and health agencies to quickly complete the database on people vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this month so that they could get the vaccine passport.