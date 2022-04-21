Joint efforts made to speed up COVID-19 vaccination among children: Spokesperson
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has closely coordinated with the Ministry of Health to hold working sessions with COVAX, partner countries and vaccine producers in order to speed up the supply of COVID-19 vaccines for children, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thu Hang said on April 21.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has closely coordinated with the Ministry of Health to hold working sessions with COVAX, partner countries and vaccine producers in order to speed up the supply of COVID-19 vaccines for children, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thu Hang said on April 21.
Hang told a regular press conference held by the foreign ministry that the Australian Government has committed 12.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Vietnamese children, of which 4.6 million doses of Mordena have already arrived in the Southeast Asian country.
The Netherlands has also pledged to give Vietnam 2 million doses of Mordena for the group, and France 2 million doses of Pfizer, expected to arrive in Vietnam this month.
The foreign ministry has maintained close coordination with the health ministry in negotiations with international organisations and partners to ensure vaccines for children, contributing to the inoculation target for children in the second quarter of this year in accordance with Government instructions, and meeting the hopes of parents that their children can be safe at school, Hang said./.