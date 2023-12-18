Joint peacekeeping exercise enhances Vietnam-India defence cooperation
The fourth joint peacekeeping exercise between Vietnam and India - VINBAX 2023 which is taking place from December 11-21 in Hanoi, has contributed to fostering the friendship and sound defence cooperation under the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
The VINBAX 2023 is taking place in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
The field exercise involves engineering and military medical forces, aiming to enhance the coordination capacity of the forces while performing UN peacekeeping activities.
The forces will coordinate to handle simulated circumstances, including aero-medical evacuation situations.
On December 18, high-ranking defence delegations of Vietnam and India watched some activities of the exercise at the site.
Colonel Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) and deputy head of the exercise steering committee thanked the Indian Ambassador to Vietnam, the Defence Attaché and the UN peacekeeping force of India for supporting Vietnam during the country’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations and close coordinating with the Vietnamese side in organising the VINBAX 2023.
After nearly 10 years of joining UN peacekeeping operations, Vietnam has sent 786 officers to perform duties at UN missions. Over the years, Vietnam has received effective support from international partners, including India, one of the countries sending the highest number of officers to UN peacekeeping missions./.