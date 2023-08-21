Politics President hosts banquet in honour of Kazakh counterpart Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong hosted a banquet in Hanoi on August 21 evening in honour of visiting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Videos New chapter in Vietnam-Canada relations The year 2023 marks an important milestone in the Vietnam-Canada relationship with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. It is considered a solid foundation to start a new chapter for bilateral ties.

Politics Congratulations on 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Canada diplomatic ties Top leaders of Vietnam on August 21 sent messages of congratulations to Canadian leaders on the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (August 21, 1973 – 2023).

Videos Vietnamese, Kazakh Presidents seek measures to forge cooperation President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying an official visit to Vietnam. On August 21, President Vo Van Thuong chaired an official welcome ceremony for his Kazakh counterpart in Hanoi.