Jordan's coach highly evaluates friendly match with Vietnam
Jordan and Vietnam played a good game, said Jordan’s coach Vital Borkelmans while commenting on the 1-1 friendly match between the two sides in the UAE on June 1 (Vietnam time) ahead of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.
Borkelmans said that although his team had many chances, they made a big mistake which ended up with an own goal.
Jordan’s coach Vital Borkelmans (Photo: VNA)Jordanian players continued to miss a lot of opportunities in the second half, including a penalty which was successfully saved by Vietnamese goalkeeper Van Toan.
However, he said, this was only a friendly match and both sides should focus on more important games. Jordan will face Kuwait and Australia in their next matches.
After the friendly match, Vietnam's coach Park Hang-seo permitted his players to take a rest for the whole day. As planned, the national team will be back to training on June 2 evening.
Vietnam are currently leading Group G of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers with 11 points after three wins and two draws, two clear of second-placed Malaysia and three above Thailand. The UAE are now in the fourth position with six points from four games, while Indonesia are standing at the bottom with zero points.
The remaining three matches of Group G will see Vietnam play against Indonesia, Malaysia and the UAE on June 7, 11 and 15, respectively./.