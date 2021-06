Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau (right) competes for the ball with a Jordan striker (Photo: VNA)

Jordan ’s coach Vital Borkelmans (Photo: VNA)

– Jordan and Vietnam played a good game, said Jordan’s coach Vital Borkelmans while commenting on the 1-1 friendly match between the two sides in the UAE on June 1 (Vietnam time) ahead of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.Borkelmans said that although his team had many chances, they made a big mistake which ended up with an own goal.Jordanian players continued to miss a lot of opportunities in the second half, including a penalty which was successfully saved by Vietnam ese goalkeeper Van Toan.However, he said, this was only a friendly match and both sides should focus on more important games. Jordan will face Kuwait and Australia in their next matches.After the friendly match, Vietnam's coach Park Hang-seo permitted his players to take a rest for the whole day. As planned, the national team will be back to training on June 2 evening.