Justice ministries of Vietnam, Cuba foster partnership
At the talks (Photo: moj.gov.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Justice of Cuba Oscar Manuel Silveira Martinez is paying a working visit to Vietnam from December 11-14 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Le Thanh Long.
At talks with the Cuban minister on December 12, Long said the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice is ready to share with the Cuban counterpart experiences in building, improving and enforcing laws.
The Cuban justice minister said Cuba has just adopted a new Constitution and will continue to revise its legal documents to make them consistent with the Constitution. Therefore, Cuba hopes to learn from Vietnam’s experience in law making work, he said.
The two ministers agreed on cooperation contents in the building, promulgation and organization of enforcement of laws, judicial reform, law popularization, professional training for those who work in the legal field, digitalization of legal documents, and the provision of legal consultation for enterprises.
On the occasion of the Cuban minister’s visit, the two justice ministries signed a cooperation programme for 2020-2021.
Under the programme, the two ministries will exchange experience in residence registration, legal consultation and assistance, improvement of the legal system and judicial reform. The two sides will also work together in building a legal database, share legal documents and materials related to fields of common interests, and increase their coordination at international forums./.
