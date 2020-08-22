Kayak tours on offer at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex
Tourists explore Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex by rowing kayaks (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Visitors to Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh can now explore the world cultural and natural heritage site on kayaks instead of traditional boats.
The kayak tours have recently been launched by the management board of Trang An Ecotourism Site to diversify and promote local tourism.
The introduction of the tours is also part of the campaign 'Vietnamese People Travel Within Vietnam' launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
According to a representative of the management board of Trang An Ecotourism Site, 100 tourists were invited to trial the service and give feedback in June prior to its official operation.
Currently, Trang An Ecotourism Site has 15 kayaks, which will be increased if there is more demand, serving about 20 tourists each tour.
The management board has also arranged staff to instruct visitors on basic rowing skills. Rowers will be equipped with life jackets and accompanied by a rescue team driving motorboats.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tourists will be required to have their body temperature checked and wash their hands with disinfectant before each trip, in addition to wearing masks.
On the new service, tourists will depart from Trang An wharf, paddling along the water through the picturesque mountain scapes. After passing historical places along the voyage like Vu Lam Palace or Thuy Dinh (pavilion on water), the tourists will row back to their starting point. The total length of the round trip is about 3km.
The kayaking services cost from 250,000-400,000 VND (11-17 USD) each trip depending on single or double boats and departure time.
Most of the tourists who have experienced Trang An Ecotourism Site via kayak said they were satisfied with the service and expressed their wish to return to the site.
The Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex has a total of 40 tourism destinations of historical, cultural, art and natural vestiges including 20 recognised as national heritages.
In 2014, it was recognised as a mixed cultural and natural heritage by UNESCO thanks to its outstandingly natural and cultural values/.
