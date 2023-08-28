At the presentation ceremony (Photo: baoquocte)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov has been awarded with the insignia “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” in recognition of his invaluable contributions to friendship and cooperation between the two countries’ people.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Hanoi on August 28, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga said during his over four years of service in Vietnam, Baizhanov has made significant contributions to the successful arrangement of high-level mutual visits. He has also played a crucial role in maintaining regular political consultations and dialogues at various levels.



Notably, he collaborated with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to welcome President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Vietnam from August 20-22, marking the first trip to Vietnam by a Kazakh President in 12 years.



He also actively joined external activities held by VUFO, as well as engaged in cultural and people-to-people diplomacy, contributing to bringing the people of Vietnam and Kazakhstan closer together.



According to Ambassador Nga, two-way trade between Vietnam and Kazakhstan has been growing by about 28% on average each year. The figure hit nearly 600 million USD last year. By the end of 2022, the first direct flight between Almaty and Nha Trang was inaugurated, enabling around 10,000 Kazakh tourists to visit Vietnam each year.



Nga wished that in the near future, the Kazakh Ambassador would further contribute to people-to-people diplomacy between the two nations, thus further deepening the relationship between the two countries across the board.



The Kazakh Ambassador, for his part, affirmed that in any position, he will make further contributions to the development of bilateral friendship and cooperation./.