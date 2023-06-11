Kazakh President postpones Vietnam visit hinh anh 1Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (Photo: Reuters)
Hanoi (VNA) – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has postponed his official visit to Vietnam set for June 11-13 due to a major wildfire in Kazakhstan’s Abay province.

President Tokayev wished to make the visit at another proper time, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam./.
VNA