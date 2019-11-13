Politics National Assembly adopts resolution on State budget estimate in 2020 The National Assembly adopted a resolution on the State budget estimate in 2020 at a plenary sitting in the afternoon of November 12.

Politics Hessen plays crucial role in promoting Vietnam-Germany ties Hessen State plays an important role in promoting economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and Germany, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said at a reception for President of the Hessen State Parliament Boris Rhein in Hanoi on November 12.

Politics Japanese military delegation work with Lao Cai Border Guards A delegation from the Japanese Ministry of Defence led by Maj. Gen. Endo Makoto held a working session with the Border Guard Command of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on November 12.

Politics Vietnam attends second Paris Peace Forum A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung attended the second Paris Peace Forum that opened on November 12 under the chair of French President Emmanuel Macron.