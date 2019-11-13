Kazakhstan’s lower house leader starts official visit to Vietnam
Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin began an official visit to Vietnam on November 13.
Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin (Photo: VNA)
The visit until November 15 is made at the invitation of Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
His entourage include Kazakh Ambassador to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov; Chairman of the Mazhilis’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security Mukhtar Yerman, who is also head of the Kazakh parliamentarians’ group for cooperation with the Vietnamese NA; Secretary of the Mazhilis’s Committee on Agricultural Issues Zheksenbay Duisebayev; and Secretary of the Mazhilis’s Committee on Finance and Budget Tatiana Yakovleva, who is also member of the Kazakh parliamentarians’ group for cooperation with the Vietnamese NA.
Vietnam and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations in 1992. Vietnam is now an important trading partner of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia. Bilateral trade has been on the rise since the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union, of which Kazakhstan is a member, took effect in 2016./.