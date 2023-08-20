Khai Doan – Last pagoda recognised by Vietnamese feudal lords

Khai Doan was the first Buddhist temple built in the Rejuvenation Era of Buddhism in the Central Highlands. It was the last pagoda to be honoured with a royal decree (Sac Tu) in Vietnam. The pagoda is now a renowned tourist attraction in Buon Ma Thuot city, Dak Lak province, thanks to its tranquil atmosphere and sophisticated architectural details.