Khai Doan – Last pagoda recognised by Vietnamese feudal lords
Khai Doan was the first Buddhist temple built in the Rejuvenation Era of Buddhism in the Central Highlands. It was the last pagoda to be honoured with a royal decree (Sac Tu) in Vietnam. The pagoda is now a renowned tourist attraction in Buon Ma Thuot city, Dak Lak province, thanks to its tranquil atmosphere and sophisticated architectural details.
The main hall is built in the signature Hue imperial architecture style. Buildings and roofs are conjoined under this style, for a broader space. (Photo: VNA)
A wall with sophisticated design in the main hall of Khai Doan Pagoda. (Photo: VNA)
An exquisite stupa inside the worshipping hall. (Photo: VNA)
The Buddha shrine has five compartments. The Amitabha Buddha and Shakyamuni Buddha statues are solemnly placed in the middle, while four Bodhisattvas are located on the sides. (Photo: VNA)
Wooden walls and doors are elaborately carved with images of Buddha, Arhats, and Bodhisattvas. (Photo: VNA)