Khanh Hoa expects to attract more than 1.2 million tourists this year. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) - The south-central province of Khanh Hoa, home to the famed resort city of Nha Trang, welcomed some 254,000 tourists in the first quarter of 2022, up more than 12 percent year-on-year, said the provincial People’s Committee.



Of the holidaymakers, 14,000 are foreigners, a year-on-year rise of nearly 49 percent, the committee said, noting that tourism brought about 1.33 trillion VND (58.17 million USD) to the province during the reviewed period.



Khanh Hoa has asked travel firms to put forth operational plans in accordance with regulations set by the tourism and health sectors, including those on COVID-19 prevention and control.

The enterprises have also focused on developing new products, improving the quality of products and services and boosting promotion activities.



Lodging facilities and tourism destinations in Khanh Hoa have gradually resumed their operations after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, and met requirements to serve tourists in the new normal.



However, there still remain difficulties induced by COVID-19 and global uncertainties, Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Le Thanh said, adding that major markets for Vietnamese tourism like China, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan have still tightened their entry and exit regulations.



According to the department, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will open a route between Singapore and Cam Ranh (Khanh Hoa) from April 15, and will resume the Incheon (the RoK) – Cam Ranh route from early July.



Other carriers like Vietjet and Bamboo Airways and many international airlines also plan to restore some flights to Cam Ranh.



Khanh Hoa expects to attract more than 1.2 million tourists this year, including 1.16 domestic visitors and 40,000 international arrivals, and earn 4 trillion VND from tourism this year./.