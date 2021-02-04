Society Transport sector remains vigilant against COVID-19: Deputy Minister Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan has recently issued a document asking transport departments, railways, and airlines to enhance safety measures as travel demand increases for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday while the COVID-19 situation becomes more complicated.

Society Man detained for anti-government activities Police in the central province of Phu Yen said on February 4 they have launched legal proceedings against and detain a local man to investigate his role in “activities to overthrow the people’s administration,” under clause 1, Article 109 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Society HCM City: Disadvantaged workers given Tet gift packages More than 420,000 gift packages have been given so far to workers and Government employees in Ho Chi Minh City facing difficult circumstances, in the hope of bringing them a warmer Tet, Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year holiday, according to a local official.

Society Drug smugglers prosecuted in An Giang Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang have launched criminal proceedings against two people for smuggling six bricks of heroin (some 2,1 kg) and nearly 1 kg of crystal meth across the border.