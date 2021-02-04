Khanh Hoa: Sick foreign sailor brought ashore for treatment
A ship was dispatched by the Nha Trang Maritime Rescue Cooperation Centre (Nha Trang MRCC) early on February 4 to bring ashore a foreign sailor fallen ill aboard a Marshall Islands-registered vessel.
Nha Trang MRCC Director Nguyen Xuan Binh said Daviron Maglaccion, a Philippine national, was on board the bulk carrier Echo.Gr en route from Singapore to China.
A day earlier, when the ship was navigating through waters about 200 km southeast of Nha Trang in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, the 32-year-old suffered stomach pains so severe he could neither eat nor drink. The ship then requested Vietnamese assistance to care for the sailor.
The man’s health deteriorated, he continued, adding that it was a life-threatening situation.
Once ashore, he was immediately taken to the Khanh Hoa provincial General Hospital for emergency care.
Binh added that the Vietnamese ship strictly complied with preventive rules against COVID-19 during the rescue mission./.