Travel Lao Cai popularises Sa Pa-Fansipan tourism trademark The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai has built a strategy to popularise the Sa Pa- Fansipan tourism trademark till 2025 with a vision to 2030.

Travel Can Tho promotes green tourism at Cai Rang Floating Market The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has launched a project on green tourism at the Cai Rang Floating Market, one of the most-visited destinations in the region.

Travel Vietnam nominated for Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 award Vietnam has been nominated for the Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 award, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) said on March 9, calling on people and tourists to vote for the country.