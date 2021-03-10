Khanh Hoa targets 5 million visitors in 2021
The south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa aims to receive 5 million tourists in 2021, including 1.5 million foreigners, and earn 17.5 trillion VND (760.45 million USD) from tourism, heard a meeting held by the provincial People’s Committee with representatives of more than 150 travel firms on March 10.
Khanh Hoa People’s Committee signs a cooperation agreement with Vietnam Airlines in the 2021-2025 period (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa aims to receive 5 million tourists in 2021, including 1.5 million foreigners, and earn 17.5 trillion VND (760.45 million USD) from tourism, heard a meeting held by the provincial People’s Committee with representatives of more than 150 travel firms on March 10.
According to provincial leaders, Khanh Hoa will focus on exploiting the domestic and foreign markets, targeting foreign labourers, experts and diplomats residing in Vietnam.
The locality will increase communications on a “safe Vietnam,” thus introducing the safe and friendly destination of Khanh Hoa.
Alongside, the locality will design tourism stimulus programmes and organise tourism promotion events in some countries such as Russia, the Republic of Korea and China, and optimise the direct air routes to the Cam Ranh International Airport when COVID-19 is basically brought under control in the world.
Addressing the event, Pham Minh Nhut, Vice President of the Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Tourism Association, travel firms should coordinate with accommodation facilities, tourism sites as well as transport firms to maintain and recover tourism product supply chains.
Meanwhile, Doan Hai Quan, Director of the Nha Trang branch of Vietravel, said that along with the formed connections with a number of localities such as Lam Dong and Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa should expand tourism linkages with localities in the south central coastal, southwestern and Central Highlands regions, thus diversifying tourism products to lure more visitors.
Nguyen Thu Phuong, Sales Director of Vinpearl, said that the firm has prepared for the launching of a new tourism product in Hon Tre island, aiming to attract foreign tourists to Khanh Hoa.
At the meeting, Le Huu Hoang, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, lauded efforts made by tourism firms amid difficulties in 2020 due to impacts of COVID-19.
He asked local relevant agencies and travel firms to continue implementing COVID-19 prevention and control measures during their operations.
On the occasion, the Khanh Hoa People’s Committee signed a cooperation agreement with Vietnam Airlines in the 2021-2025 period.
Last year, due to impacts of COVID-19, Khanh Hoa received only 1.4 million visitors, or 19 percent of its target, including 430,000 foreigners, a drop of 88 percent over the previous year./.