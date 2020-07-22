Khanh Hoa to spend 9 billion VND annually to remove wartime UXO
The 6th-tenure People’s Council of the central province of Khanh Hoa has adopted a resolution approving a project to remove bombs, mines and other explosives left by war in the province, to be carried out from 2021-2025.
Illustrative image (Photo: tamnhin.net.vn)
Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The 6th-tenure People’s Council of the central province of Khanh Hoa has adopted a resolution approving a project to remove bombs, mines and other explosives left by war in the province, to be carried out from 2021-2025.
The province will allocate 9 billion VND (over 391,000 USD) each year to the project, which will be implemented by the provincial Military Command.
It aims to clear about 2,500 ha of land in Nha Trang city, Ninh Hoa township, and Khanh Vinh and Cam Lam districts, ensuring safety for local residents and facilitating investment attraction and socio-economic development in those areas.
According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Vietnam is one of the most contaminated countries in the world for unexploded ordnances (UXO).
It is estimated that about 800,000 tonnes of UXOs were left across the country after the war ended in 1975, mostly in the central region. Some 6.13 million hectares of land are polluted or suspected of being polluted with UXOs, accounting for 18.82 percent of the country’s total area.
Since 1975, UXO incidents have killed more than 40,000 people and injured 60,000 others./.