Society HCM City implements child labour prevention project A child labour prevention and reduction project has recently been launched in Ho Chi Minh City following approval of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, said the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society PM orders drastic measures after fatal road accident in Binh Thuan Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent an urgent message to ask localities to take drastic measures to prevent particularly serious traffic accidents.