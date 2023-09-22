Khanh Hoa universities seek stronger partnership with Australian peers
A seminar was held on September 21 to share experience in training cooperation between nearly 20 Australian universities and their peers in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, and introduce the collaboration model between universities and businesses to meet human resources development demand of Vietnam’s south central coastal localities.
Pham Quoc Hung, Vice Rector of Nha Trang University said that the university has set up partnerships with many Australian partners such as Southern Cross University, James Cook University, Sunshine Coast and Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR). He expressed his hope to further promote cooperation with Australia.
Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Rebecca Ball said that the seminar is a chance for parties to strengthen connections and realise education cooperation potential.
Participants listened to a report on human resources development in the central coastal region, and discussed training cooperation models among businesses and university as well as training linkage opportunities with Australia.
Phan Thanh Nhut from Nha Trang University said that the south central coastal region, which is strong in fisheries with a fleet of about 12,000 fishing vessels, is in need of a large number of labourers in seafood production and processing.
He also underlined the region’s demand for human resources in tourism, noting that last year, the south central coastal and Central Highlands regions welcomed more than 30 million visitors, earning over 61 trillion VND (2.5 billion USD), and creating jobs for more than 100,000 labourers.
Vuong Vinh Hiep from Long Sinh Co., Ltd said that universities should explore the demands of the market and businesses before building their training programmes. He advised businesses to give information of their real personnel needs and provide scholarships to students. He also stressed the need for State management agencies to complete institutions and policies encouraging cooperation among universities and businesses.
The event was held within the framework of the Vietnam-Australia programme for education and cuisine promotion implemented by the Australian Consulate General in Can Tho, HCM City and Khanh Hoa on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
It is also the first in a series of activities that the Australian Consulate General planned to organise in Khanh Hoa./.