Society Vietnamese, Lao NA organs share experience in ethnic affairs The National Assembly's Ethnic Council and the Ethnic Affairs Committee of the Lao NA shared experience in ethnic affairs and sustainable poverty reduction at a seminar in Hanoi on September 21.

Society HCM City plans to collect nearly 800 billion VND in road, pavement usage fees per year With the collection of road and sidewalk usage fees scheduled to begin on January 1, 2024, Ho Chi Minh City estimates that it can collect close to 800 billion VND (32.89 million USD) annually, serving the upkeep of these facilities.

Society Efforts to promote products made by ethnic minorities The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has always devoted its time and money to promoting products made by ethnic minorities and people living in mountainous areas (EM&MP).

Society Population database key to improving banking security Allowing banks access to Vietnam’s population database has set the foundation for the banking sector to expand and provide digital services to more customers, as well as improve security, prevent fraud and identity theft, according to the State Bank of Vietnam's (SBV) Deputy Governor Pham Tien Dung.