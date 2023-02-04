Kien Giang implements 180-day IUU fishing combat drive
The southern coastal province of Kien Giang province is focusing on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in 180 days, from December 2022 to May 2023, to contribute to the country’s efforts to have the European Commission (EC)’s ‘yellow card’ warning on Vietnamese seafood removed.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le Quoc Anh said that Kien Giang has concertedly and effectively implemented legal regulations on fisheries; paid attention to addressing shortcomings and limitations as recommended by the EC, and managing the sustainable exploitation and development of the fishery sector for the benefits of its people, thus contributing to enhancing the position, image and international responsibility of Vietnam in the implementation of international commitments and treaties in protecting the marine environment and ecosystems, and ensuring national defence and security, sovereignty over seas and islands, especially in the Southwestern sea.
Priority will be given to raise the awareness of locals, especially vessel owners, captains and fishermen, on regulations of the Law on Fisheries, the importance of IUU fishing combat, as well as consequences of the EC’s ‘yellow card’ and ‘red card’ warnings, Anh stated.
He asked authorised agencies to count the number of fishing vessels, complete the registration and installation of cruise monitoring equipment, and the granting of offshore fishing licenses according to regulations.
In addition, the provincial authorities have arranged personnel at the designated fishing ports to monitor and trace the origin of all of the catches that are unloaded at Tac Cau fishing port in Chau Thanh district, and An Thoi port in Phu Quoc city.
In 2017, the EC issued a "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood exports after Vietnamese fishermen violated IUU regulations./.