Business Vietnam records over 38,000 valid foreign-invested projects: FIA There were 38,379 valid foreign-invested projects in Vietnam with a total registered capital of 455.06 billion USD as of September 20, reported the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

Business Int’l printing and packaging expo opens in HCM City The 21st Vietnam International Printing and Packaging Industry Exhibition (VietnamPrintPack) kicked off at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on September 27.

Business Nine-month FDI attraction up 7.7% Vietnam attracted nearly 20.21 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the beginning of this year to September 20, up 7.7% year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnam’s L'amant Café signs MoU on production distribution in India The Vinh Hiep Co.Ltd with coffee brand L'amant Café has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on distribution of its products with a partner in India.