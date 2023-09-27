Kien Giang reports rise in export turnover in nine months
Harvesting rice in Kien Giang (Photo: VNA)Kien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang enjoyed an export revenue of more than 648 million USD in the first nine months of this year, a rise of 6.39% year on year.
An upturn was seen in most products of Kien Giang in the January-September period, including rice at 59.48% to over 222 million USD, and leather and footwear 13.51% to 145 million USD. Meanwhile, the locality earned 171 million USD from exporting aquatic products, a drop of 17.86%.
In the period, Kien Giang also showed a strong increase in industrial production value at 36.29 trillion VND (1.48 billion USD), a year-on-year increase of 10.63%, mostly from the manufacturing-processing industry (34.62 trillion VND), mining industry (304 billion USD) and electricity and gas production and distribution (770 billion VND).
Vice Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Lam Huynh Nhan said that the province aims for 12.71 trillion VND in industrial production in the fourth quarter and 49 trillion VND for the whole year, a 10.01% rise year on year. It is also striving for an export turnover of more than 211 million USD in the last quarter to reach the yearly figure of 860 million USD, up 7.23%.
To this end, along with keeping a close eye on the production and business situation of local firms, the province will set up a special working group to remove difficulties and support local businesses and investors, said Nhan.
The locality will assist local enterprises to join trade promotion activities inside and outside the country, and sell their products on the provincial e-commerce platform at Kigi.com.vn.
According to the official, Kien Giang will also release information and regulations regarding international economic integration as well as content on free trade agreements (FTAs) that Vietnam has signed. This will help them tap opportunities from the FTAs, including the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), to reach more export markets./.