Business Vietnamese textile industry sees huge export opportunities The textile and apparel industry, which managed to survive three waves of COVID-19 thanks to its decision to produce face masks and personal protective equipment, will focus on sportswear and yarn, according to the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group.

Business Private firms need more institutional support Private enterprises do not need money but institutional support to enjoy a stable and safe business environment, bringing them equality and respect.

Business Reference exchange rate up 19 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,185 VND per USD on March 8, up 19 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 5).