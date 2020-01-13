Kitchen Gods worshipping: Vietnamese traditional belief hinh anh 1On that day, people also burn paper clothing, including hats, robes and boots, intended for use by the genies on the trip beyond (Photo: VNA)
Kitchen Gods worshipping: Vietnamese traditional belief hinh anh 2The Kitchen Gods, the guardian spirit of the kitchen, are believed to comprise two male gods and one female, who bless the household and keep up the kitchen fire, making every member of the family happy and well-off (Photo: VNA)
Kitchen Gods worshipping: Vietnamese traditional belief hinh anh 3As the legend goes, the Land Genie and the Kitchen Gods will ride carps to Heaven on the day to deliver an annual report on the household’s activities to the God of Heaven (Photo: VNA)
Kitchen Gods worshipping: Vietnamese traditional belief hinh anh 4As the gods make their journey on the back of fish, it is traditional to release live carps into lakes or rivers, which is considered a kindhearted deed to pray for good luck (Photo: VNA)
Kitchen Gods worshipping: Vietnamese traditional belief hinh anh 5Thuy Tram village in Phu Tho province is a famous red-carp raising area in the north (Photo: VNA)
Kitchen Gods worshipping: Vietnamese traditional belief hinh anh 6Thuy Tram village’s trade has existed for nearly six decades, it’s also the country’s red carp growing cradle (Photo: VNA)
Kitchen Gods worshipping: Vietnamese traditional belief hinh anh 7On the 23rd day of the last month of the year, Vietnamese families hold a send-off ceremony for the Land Genie and the Kitchen Gods. Special offerings are made at New Year. Among other things, golden carp are indispensable (Photo: VNA)
Kitchen Gods worshipping: Vietnamese traditional belief hinh anh 8After prayers are finished, the carp are released into a large body of water, usually lakes, but preferably streams or rivers (Photo: VNA)
Kitchen Gods worshipping: Vietnamese traditional belief hinh anh 9The carp will serve as their mean of transportation and therefore, must be healthy and looking their best (Photo: VNA)
Kitchen Gods worshipping: Vietnamese traditional belief hinh anh 10When Tet arrives, business blooms as large numbers of carp are ordered from all over the Northern region (Photo: VNA)
VNA