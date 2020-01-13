On that day, people also burn paper clothing, including hats, robes and boots, intended for use by the genies on the trip beyond (Photo: VNA)

The Kitchen Gods, the guardian spirit of the kitchen, are believed to comprise two male gods and one female, who bless the household and keep up the kitchen fire, making every member of the family happy and well-off (Photo: VNA)

As the legend goes, the Land Genie and the Kitchen Gods will ride carps to Heaven on the day to deliver an annual report on the household’s activities to the God of Heaven (Photo: VNA)

As the gods make their journey on the back of fish, it is traditional to release live carps into lakes or rivers, which is considered a kindhearted deed to pray for good luck (Photo: VNA)

Thuy Tram village in Phu Tho province is a famous red-carp raising area in the north (Photo: VNA)

Thuy Tram village’s trade has existed for nearly six decades, it’s also the country’s red carp growing cradle (Photo: VNA)

On the 23rd day of the last month of the year, Vietnamese families hold a send-off ceremony for the Land Genie and the Kitchen Gods. Special offerings are made at New Year. Among other things, golden carp are indispensable (Photo: VNA)

After prayers are finished, the carp are released into a large body of water, usually lakes, but preferably streams or rivers (Photo: VNA)

The carp will serve as their mean of transportation and therefore, must be healthy and looking their best (Photo: VNA)

When Tet arrives, business blooms as large numbers of carp are ordered from all over the Northern region (Photo: VNA)

