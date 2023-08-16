Business E-commerce urged to go green to ease environmental impact It is time for e-commerce to change towards rapid development associated with sustainable green technology to minimise the adverse impact on the environment and society, according to experts.

Business Over 450 exhibitors to join ProPak Vietnam 2023 in HCM City Over 450 exhibitors from 30 countries and territories will join the 16th international exhibition on processing, and packaging food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industry – ProPak Vietnam 2023 that is slated to take place in Ho Chi Minh City in November.

Business Vietnam, Israel hope to hit 3 billion USD in trade: forum The trade revenue between Vietnam and Israel is expected to hit 3-4 billion USD soon, and even higher in the years to come, thanks to their agreements and commitments to trade liberalisation, heard a forum in Hanoi on August 16.

Business Expo spotlights Vietnamese products A three-day trade fair focusing on made-in-Vietnam products opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16, as part of the municipal “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods” campaign.