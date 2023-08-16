Kon Tum grants first Ngoc Linh ginseng geographical indication certs
The Ngoc Linh Kontum Ginseng JSC is granted the "Ngoc Linh" certificate for 10,000 ginseng roots aged over 10 years in Mang Ri commune. (Photo: VNA)Kon Tum (VNA) - The Department of Science and Technology of the Central Highlands Kon Tum province has granted its very first geographical indication certificates for Ngoc Linh ginseng products of two local companies.
Accordingly, the Ngoc Linh Kontum Ginseng Joint Stocks Company has been granted the "Ngoc Linh" certificate for 10,000 ginseng roots aged over 10 years in Mang Ri commune, Tu Mo Rong district.
The other company is Ngoc Linh Tu Mo Rong Kon Tum Ginseng Joint Stock Company, with 2,200 roots aged over six years from the same district’s Ngoc Lay commune.
Huynh Trung Kim, Deputy Director of the department, emphasised that after receiving the certificates, the two companies must affix geographical indication labels to their Ngoc Linh ginseng products.
Over 1,700 hectares of the ginseng are currently being cultivated across the local districts of Tu Mo Rong and Dak Glei.
Ngoc Linh ginseng (Panax vietnamensis, or Vietnamese ginseng), a rare medical root containing 52 saponin compounds helpful to health, was found on Ngoc Linh Mountain on the boundary between Kon Tum and Quang Nam in the late 1960s.
Besides saponin, Ngoc Linh ginseng contains 17 amino acids, 20 trace minerals and 0.1 percent of attar. The ginseng has high effects in anti-stress and anti-aging conditions. It helps improve immunity, enhance liver function, and lower cholesterol. It also works well with antibiotics and diabetes medications.
One of the world’s most precious, the ginseng was approved as a national product under the Prime Minister’s Decision 787/QD-TTg dated June 5, 2017./.