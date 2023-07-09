Videos Vietnam emerging as Southeast Asia's new tourist hot spot Germany's website dw.com has published an article describing Vietnam as one of the most popular destinations in Southeast Asia for its diverse landscapes, beaches, mountainous rice terraces and bustling cities.

Travel Tra Vinh province develops agricultural tourism The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh is focusing on developing agricultural and rural tourism to improve incomes for rural people.

Travel Laos tourists to Vietnam soar by 117% The number of Lao tourist arrivals to Vietnam soared in the first half of the year, with a growth rate of 117%, which is the third-highest rate among nations having visitors to Vietnam, following Cambodia (338%) and India (236%).

Travel Golden Bridge in Da Nang among world’s most iconic The Golden Bridge in the central city of Da Nang has been listed among the most iconic bridges around the world by Indian monthly magazine LuxeBook.