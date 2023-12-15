The core area of Chu Mom Ray National Park has many valuable timber trees (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The People's Committee of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum has asked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to provide technical support in developing a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition for its Kon Tum plateau as a World Biosphere Reserve.



According to Dao Xuan Thuy, Director of the Chu Mom Ray National Park in Kon Tum, the Kon Tum Plateau Biosphere Reserve has a core area of Ngoc Linh Nature Reserve and Chu Mom Ray National Park, which boasts a diverse ecosystem with numerous rare and endangered animal and plant species listed in the Red Data Book of Vietnam and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)'s Red List of Threatened Species.



UNESCO recognition is expected to help increase the effectiveness of forest management and protection, and natural and biodiversity conservation work in Kon Tum, contributing to sustainably preserving rare and valuable genetic resources, he added.



The timeline for preparing the document is anticipated to be in the year 2024.

Vietnam has been recognised for its high biodiversity, with many potential areas that meet the criteria to be recognised as world biosphere reserves. As of mid-October, Vietnam has boasted 11 global biosphere reserves, ranking the second in Southeast Asia./.