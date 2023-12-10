The Korean Cultural Day 2023 opens in Hoi An (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

Quang Nam (VNA) – A Korean Cultural Day opened on December 9 in the central province of Quang Nam’s ancient city of Hoi An.

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thi Thu Hien said that the event offers a space for visitors to experience the cultures of Hoi An and the Republic of Korea (RoK) with various activities, including making kimchi and lanterns, trying on hanbok, playing folk games and drawing masks.



One Commune One Product (OCOP) products, hand-made items, and souvenirs of Hoi An city will also be showcased at the event. Particularly, visitors will be treated to a K-pop random dance performances.

The year 2023 marks the thriving development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and the RoK. Quang Nam has set up ties with many Korean localities and organisations and received a lot of investment from the RoK for production and economic development projects. Hoi An city, home to the UNESCO-recognised world cultural heritage Hoi An ancient town, is also a favorite destination of many Korean tourists when traveling to Vietnam.

The Korean Cultural Day was first held in Quang Nam province in 2017. The annual event has attracted great attention of local residents and foreign tourists.