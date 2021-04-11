Korean singers participate in the event (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

Quang Nam (VNA) - The Korean Culture Days 2021 officially kicked off in Hoi An ancient city in the central province of Quang Nam on April 10 night.

The event is being held at the An Hoi Sculpture Garden, featuring an array of cultural performances, cuisine, and traditional arts of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Hoi An city.



Especially, the opening and closing ceremonies see the participation of Korean violin artist JMI KO, singers Seok Hun and Hansara, and a K-pop dance troupe.



Violinist JMI Ko is popular in Vietnam with her music video “Xin Chao Viet Nam (Hello Vietnam) featuring beautiful landscapes including Hoi An. She has been living and working in Ho Chi Minh City for ten years.



Singer Han Sara participated in “Giong Hat Viet” (The Voice of Vietnam)'s season 4. Her songs are popular among young listeners.



Visitors will have the chance to experience Korean culture and cuisine at 15:00-18:00 on April 10 and 11. Meanwhile, the Hoi An cultural space is open for visitors at 15:00-18:00 on April 9-11.



The Korean Embassy in Hanoi has cooperated with the People’s Committee of Quang Nam province to organise the National Taekwondo Clubs Championships - Korean Ambassador Cup 2021 from April 7 to 14.

The tournament is co-hosted by the Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam with the support of the Vietnam Taekwondo Federation, the provincial Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism, and the People’s Committee of Hoi An with the participation of nearly 1,000 taekwondo athletes, coaches and staff.

The UNESCO-recognised world heritage Hoi An ancient city and the International Mask Arts & Culture Organisation and Andong City of the RoK inked an agreement in promoting cultural exchanges, exhibitions and friendship visits from 2017.



It aimed to boost diplomatic ties between the RoK and Vietnam in general, and the central province of Quang Nam in particular.



Different Korean art troupes including the art troupe of Hahoe Folk village, a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site in Gyeongsangbuk; the World Music Assemble One, RAAK, Sachoom, Bibap Bang A Tha Ryeong had visited Hoi An for annual joint performance.



Hoi An is one of the most popular destinations in Vietnam, attracting a large number of visitors, especially Korean tourists who are the top five sources of foreign visitors to Quang Nam./.