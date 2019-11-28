Business Better legal framework needed for SMEs A consistent legal framework related to tax deductions, land allocations and credit programmes is needed to support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), experts have urged.

Business Bidding for electricity projects promotes transparency: experts Bidding for electricity projects instead of using the feed-in tariff price mechanism would make Vietnam's electricity more transparent and offer cheaper consumer power prices, experts said at a conference in Hanoi on November 27.

Business New farming models increase incomes in Kien Giang The income per capita of rural residents in Kien Giang province, the country’s largest rice producer, has reached 46.2 million VND (1,990 USD) a year, up 1.5 times against 2015, mostly due to the use of new farming models and agricultural restructuring.

Business Southeast Asian furniture industry seeks to achieve prosperity Furniture companies and industries in Southeast Asia should pool their strengths and enhance cooperation to achieve prosperity and sustainability, a forum heard in Ho Chi Minh City on November 27.