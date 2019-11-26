At the the ASEAN-RoK Startup Summit (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in has affirmed that the RoK will join hands with ASEAN member nations to promote startups in the field of technology as part of their efforts towards creative growth.



Speaking at the ASEAN-RoK Startup Summit held on the sidelines of the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit in Busan on November 26, Moon said “startups will revive the future of the RoK and ASEAN".



He affirmed "there is no border to innovation, and boundaries are meaningless in the era of convergence of the fourth industrial revolution."



According to the Korean President, international cooperation is indispensable in startup policies, and regional countries should create a startup ecosystem for the RoK and 10 ASEAN member countries.

He declared that the RoK will go with ASEAN on its path of developing the startup sector.



Moon said the startup summit has formalized "cooperation and solidarity" between the ASEAN and the RoK for the first time.



The two sides plan to form a ministerial consultation forum as well for follow-up measures, in the context that startups are described as key to “innovation" "opportunity" and "hope" for all the regional nations and their people, he said.



The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.