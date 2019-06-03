An event was held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 3 to help start-ups from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to seek investment opportunities in Vietnam (Illustrative image: Moneycontrol)

HCM City (VNA) – An event was held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 3 to help start-ups from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to seek investment opportunities in Vietnam.



The event, entitled “Business Model Demo”, was co-held by the Saigon Innovation Hub (SIHUB) and Shinhan Future’s Lab of the Shinhan Bank. It is among events to kick off the “Runway to the World” in Vietnam this year.



Korean start-ups will meet with potential investors and partners to look for development in the Vietnamese market.



Representatives ofthe Shinhan Future’s Lab said the firms coming to Vietnam this time were chosen from more than 100 start-ups participating in the “Runway to the World” programme in the RoK.



The “Runway to the World” aims to link local start-ups with organisations and start-up ecosystems in North America, Western Europe, North Asia and the Asia-Pacific.



It fosters Vietnamese start-ups while selecting suitable foreign start-ups to explore, research and launch trade activities in Vietnam.-VNA