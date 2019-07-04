Ho Chi Minh City’s police have busted an illegal poker gambling house led by Lee Seong-jin, a Korean citizen. (Photo: VNA)

– Ho Chi Minh City’s police have busted an illegal poker gambling house led by Lee Seong-jin, a Korean citizen.Nineteen people involved in the case have been detained for organising gamble and gambling.On June 30, local police caught red-handed tens of people playing poker at a house on Quoc Huong street in district 2, and seized nearly 440 million VND (18,920 USD), 1,651 USD, 14 credit cards, one car, 13 motorbikes and other equipment.Initial investigations revealed that the “Imperial poker club” was headed by Lee, and managed by Hyung Yong-woo and Kim Jea-jin, both Korean citizens.Lee hired ten other people, including two Filipinos, and offered them tens of millions of Vietnam dong to work in the club.The case is under further investigation.Bridge card game and poker associations are allowed in Vietnam, however, the city’s crime police department said that in recent times, there has been a rise in bridge and poker clubs, which serve as fronts for illegal gambling.Vietnam is considered to have one of the strictest anti-gambling laws in the world, with most forms of gambling being illegal.As of December 2017, casinos in Vietnam only served foreigners while Vietnamese were not permitted. However, a new, relaxed regulation has been issued, allowing those with stable income to play.-VNA