Lady Buddha Statue of Black Virgin Mountain
Standing on the mountain top amid the white clouds, Buddha Lady directs her compassionate eyes towards the fertile Tay Ninh plain giving blessings and peace to the people and the nation. (Photo: VNA)
The Da Son Tay Bo Buddha is aslo known as the Lady Buddha on the top of the Ba Den mountain. (Photo: VNA)
Standing on the roof of the Southern house in the middle of a sea of white clouds, Buddha Lady Tay Bo Da Son directed his compassionate eyes towards the fertile Tay Ninh plain, spread sentient beings, gave blessings and peace to the nature. (Photo: VNA)
The 300-year-old pagoda and the Buddha statute atop the highest mountain in the Southeast is a favorite spiritual destination of locals and Buddhists in the Spring. (Photo: VNA)
Along with Chua Ba (Lady Pagoda), Black Virgin Mountain is a famous sacred destination throughout the Southern region. (Photo: VNA)