A child receives free heart checkup during the charity programme in Lai Chau. (Photo: VNA)



– Some 2,000 children and teenagers under 16 years old in the northern provine of Lai Chau recieved have free screening for congenital heart disease in a two-day charity programme.The programme was organised by military-run telecom group Viettel, Vietnam Television (VTV), Hanoi-based E Hospital and Lai Chau provincial General Hospital on July 13 -14.Addressing the event, Director of the Viettel branch in Lai Chau Dao Nhu Quynh said in each family of a child with congenital heart disease, at least one person of working age needs to stay at home to look after the child, increasing the financial burden on the family. The sooner the disease is cured, the better as it improves the child’s well-being, allows them to go to school and enables their parents to focus on making a living, he noted.Up to 80 percent of people with congenital heart disease are cured if they are dianogsed early and receive treatment, said Doctor Tran Bac Dai, head of the medical team from E Hospital. He advised patients’ families to not be pessimistic nor hesitate to take them to the doctors.This is the second time a free heart disease screening for children has been held in Lai Chau. In 2003, close to 2,000 children were also given free checkups, 24 of who later recieved surgeries funded by a programme called “Trai tim cho em” (Operation Healthy Heart). Those dianogsed with heart disease this time will also be provided with surgery. –VNA