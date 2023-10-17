Tourism businesses of Lam Dong province and Singapore sign three memoranda of cooperation to enhance tourism promotion between the two sides. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – A promotion conference and a signing ceremony of cooperation documents on tourism development between the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and Singaporean partners was held in Singapore on October 17.

Deputy Chairman of the Lam Dong People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc Phuc briefed participants on potential and strengths of both tourism and agricultural products of the province, especially tourism advantages of the province's Da Lat mountain resort city as well as opportunities the locality can cooperate with Singaporean partners to expand market and promote trade of agricultural products between the two sides.

Earlier, on October 16, leaders of Vietjet Air and Lien Khuong Airport discussed with Changi Airport Group on the possibility of opening direct flights between Singapore and Da Lat city in the near future in order to open up more opportunities for cooperation in new fields between the two sides.

Vu Pham Nguyen Tung, Project Director and Business Develop of Vietjet Air, said that prospects of Vietnam-Singapore bilateral relations as well as Da Lat's resort tourism potential are favourable conditions for opening direct flights between Singapore and Da Lat.

Tung emphasised that the flights will not only promote tourism and agricultural trade but also create many opportunities to attract Singaporean and international investors to Lam Dong province. Vietjet Air commits to supporting Lam Dong province to realise this plan as soon as possible and provide service packages with the most suitable costs.

On the occasion, tourism businesses from both sides signed three memoranda of cooperation to enhance tourism promotion between Singapore and Lam Dong province./.