Business Vietnam’s e-commerce market to surpass 17 bln USD in 2023 Vietnam’s e-commerce market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3 percent from 9.4 billion USD last year to 17.3 billion USD in 2023, data analytics company GlobalData forecast.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on March 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,198 VND per USD on March 11, up 8 VND from the previous day.

Business Agriculture minister directs farming development in Phu Tho Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong held a working session with leaders of the northern midland province of Phu Tho on March 10, focusing on orientations of local farming development.