Lam Dong province sees sharp increase in flower export
Illustrative image (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Flower export of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has risen sharply since the beginning of this year, in contrast to the gloomy picture of coffee, cashew nuts and tea that are being hit by COVID-19.
The provincial Department of Industry and Trade said on March 10 that in February alone, the locality shipped 34 million flower stems to Europe, Japan, Australia, China, Taiwan (China) and some Southeast Asian nations, up 15 percent in volume and 17.5 percent in value year-on-year.
The stronger export is attributable to local businesses’ investment in new flower varieties, farming and preservation technologies, and trade promotion for market expansion.
Lam Dong has 3,450ha of flower plantations for domestic consumption and export, with an output of 1 billion items per year.
In Da Lat city alone, about 5,000 households and more than 30 enterprises are engaged in supplying different species of flowers including rose, mimosa and orchid./.