Land law and policies should ensure harmonious interests of State, people, businesses: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 14 chaired the fourth meeting of the national steering committee for reviewing the implementation of Resolution No.19-NQ/TW issued by the 11th Party Central Committee on reforming land laws and policies.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 14 chaired the fourth meeting of the national steering committee for reviewing the implementation of Resolution No.19-NQ/TW issued by the 11th Party Central Committee on reforming the land law and policies.
Participants at the meeting recognised the effective operations the committee's standing board with many conferences and consultations held to collect ideas from experts, scientists and managers on the implementation of Resolution 19 and the Land Law, thus pointing out the reasons behind shortcomings and solutions.
Addressing the event, PM Chinh, who is head of the committee, underlined that land-related issues are complicated and sensitive that draw great attention from the society, stressing that the reviewing of land-related laws, regulations and policies should be made in line with the Party's policies, especially the Party Platform, Constitution 2013, and the 13th National Party Congress’ Resolution, aiming to settle specific and urgent issues in different periods, optimise land resources for the national development, firmly safeguard independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and contribute to the building of an independent and self-reliant economy.
The PM clarified a number of fundamental principles for the reviewing work, including the ensuring of harmonious interests of the State, people and businesses.
He stressed the need to keep a close watch and respect the reality and listen to feedback from different perspectives.
The Government leader asked for a clearer differentiation of the role of the State when performing the role of the ownership representative and conducting the State management activities over land use. Land use planning should have a long-term vision, while the land reclamation, compensation and resettlement must guarantee harmonious benefits of the State, people and businesses, and ensure that the living conditions of effected people are better.
PM Chinh also asked the committee's standing board to direct the compiling team and relevant agencies to absorb all ideas from all agencies, localities, experts, scientists and representatives from different groups to complete a draft report to submit to authorised agencies as soon as possible./.