Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Uladzimir Baravikou (Photo:VNA)

Lang Son (VNA) - Lang Son authorities will create favourable conditions for Belarusian businesses to invest in the northern border province, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Ho Tien Thieu told Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Uladzimir Baravikou during their working session on August 17.

According to Thieu, Lang Son is focusing on building infrastructure at its border gate economic zone towards turning the province into a centre of imports and exports, trade, services, and tourism activities, and an important gateway for goods exchange between ASEAN member countries and China.



He said the province has focused on developing service industries associated with border-gate economic development, such as commercial services, logistics, processing of exports, and financial and banking services, while developing a synchronous transport infrastructure system to ensure convenient connections between Lang Son and other provinces in the region, and investing in building urban infrastructure and industrial zones and clusters.



Thieu hoped that Ambassador Baravikou would help call for Belarusian businesses to invest in areas such as infrastructure construction, logistics and tourism in Lang Son, expressing his belief that cooperation between Belarus and Vietnam in general, and with Lang Son in particular, will be strengthened.



For his part, Baravikou pointed out a number of areas that Belarus is interested in, including development of logistics infrastructure, tourism cooperation, and promoting twinning activities between Belarus and Lang Son.



He said he wishes to organise a series of activities in Lang Son on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Belarus.

Belarusian guests visited a number of border gates in Lang Son province./.