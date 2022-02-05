Lao Ambassador makes Tet visit to Vietnamese Embassy in France
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang and head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to UNESCO Le Thi Hong Van have received a delegation from the Lao Embassy – led by Ambassador Kham-Inh Khitchadeth – who came to deliver their Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings.
Kham-Inh Khichadeth said the visit is his first diplomatic activity since taking office in January.
The two sides expressed their delight at progresses recorded in the Vietnam – Laos special solidarity last year with the organisation of a series of important diplomatic events despite COVID-19.
Thang highlighted that 2022 marks the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries, and suggested the promotion of cooperation and mutual support between the Vietnamese and Lao representative agencies to co-organise activities in celebration of the “Year of Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity” this year.
The two ambassadors also agreed to pay attention to their bilateral information sharing and exchanges, particularly between young diplomats, contributing to the implementation of the Vietnamese and Lao foreign ministries’ cooperation agreement for 2021 – 2025./.