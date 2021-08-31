Lao ambassador to France congratulates Vietnam on 76th National Day
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang on August 30 received his Lao counterpart Yong Chanthalangsy, who came to offer congratulations on Vietnam’s 76th National Day (September 2).
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang (R) receives Lao Ambassador Yong Chanthalangsy in Paris on August 30 (Photo: VNA)
The Lao ambassador also took this occasion to congratulate Vietnam on the 76th founding anniversary of its diplomatic sector (August 28) and 59 years since the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 5).
He said this is also an occasion to enhance the special friendship and close-knit relations between the two countries, as well as their Parties, peoples, and embassies.
Both sides should keep strengthening this friendship so that young diplomats can follow and uphold the long-standing tradition of Vietnam and Laos, he noted.
For his part, Thang affirmed that Vietnam - Laos relations are traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.
He highlighted the mutual high-ranking visits this year such as a trip to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in late June, and a visit to Laos by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in early August.
These visits demonstrate the fact that the counties’ great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation have been flourishing, for the sake of their people, the ambassador remarked.
He added next year, the two countries will mark the 60th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties, which will be an event of great importance to both sides.
At the meeting, the two diplomats also discussed some issues of common concern such as the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental protection, and sustainable development./.