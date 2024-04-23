Business Central bank successfully auctions 3,400 taels of SJC-branded gold bars The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) released the outcome of the gold bullion auction on April 23, with two winning bidders securing 34 lots, equivalent to 3,400 taels of SJC-branded gold bars.

Business Masan completes 250-million-USD investment deal with Bain Capital Masan Group Corporation on April 23 announced that it has completed the mobilisation of 250 billion USD from Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm with assets worth 180 billion USD under management.

Business Capital shortage - headache for construction firms Domestic construction companies will continue to face difficulties in the second quarter of this year with capital shortage top of their problems, a report has revealed.

Business An Giang bosters border economy The Mekong Delta province of An Giang, billed as an economic centre that links Ho Chi Minh city, Can Tho city and Cambodia’s Phnom Penh, has paid due attention to developing border trade and logistics infrastructure so as to tap its border economic potential.