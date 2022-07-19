Lao Culture Week in Vietnam opens
A performance at the opening ceremony of the Lao Culture Week in Vietnam on July 18 (Photo: VNA)
The week, held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, is part of activities marking the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962) and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18, 1977).
In her opening remarks, Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaketh said for more than half a century, under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the Communist Party of Vietnam and Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong, the two countries have assisted each other in surmounting countless difficulties and hardships to successfully fight for national independence, freedom and liberation.
During the period of national development and defence, they have maintained solidarity, helped each other develop strongly, and stood side by side with people in the region and the world to contribute to common peace, friendship, cooperation and development.
Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaketh addresses the ceremony in Hanoi on July 18. (Photo: VNA)She stressed that the Lao people always keep in mind the enormous and priceless assistance from the fraternal Vietnamese people, including in the COVID-19 combat, and that they will treasure and educate younger generations on bilateral relations so that the great friendship and special solidarity will stay sustainable forever.
For his part, Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung highlighted the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.
He said since the establishment of diplomatic ties 60 years ago, they have stayed united to overcome every difficulty and challenge during resistance wars and national construction. Today, bilateral relations have been consolidated unceasingly and developing substantively, reaping significant outcomes in all aspects, including culture and tourism.
The Lao Culture Week in Vietnam, the Vietnamese Culture Week in Laos, along with a series of major activities marking the diplomatic relations in 2022, are critical to helping strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.
These events will help their people, including the young, and international friends learn more about the two cultures through special singing and dancing performances and photo exhibitions, the official added./.