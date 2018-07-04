Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Le Chiem (R) and Colonel Khanthong Sucluongkhan (Source: VNA)

- Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Le Chiem received a visiting delegation from the Lao Ministry of Defence’s Legal Department led by its head Colonel Khanthong Sucluongkhan on July 4.During the reception, Chiem highlighted the practical and intensive collaboration between the two countries’ defence ministries across the field, saying that this has contributed to strengthening and tightening trust and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, their people and militaries.He affirmed the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence would create every favourable condition for the two sides to enhance their bond, thus further deepening relations between the two countries.For his part, Khanthong Sucluongkhan reported the working outcome of the Lao delegation with the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence’s Law Department to the host.He expressed his hope that the Vietnamese department will continue to share relevant experience with its Lao peer in training personnel. -VNA