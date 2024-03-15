Deputy Director of the Central Military Hospital 108 Colonel Prof. Dr. Le Huu Song (left) talks to Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath about the cooperation between Vietnamese and Lao military hospitals. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath valued the cooperation between Vietnam’s Central Military Hospital 108 and Lao Central Military Hospital 103 when he received a delegation from the Vietnamese hospital in Vientiane on March 15.

The Lao leader said that the cooperation between the two hospitals contributes to tightening the solidarity and friendship between the two Parties, the two States and the two armies.

He asked the two hospitals to continue working together, especially in training, to improve professional qualifications for medical staff and doctors at the Central Military Hospital 103 of Laos in particular and the military medical service of Laos in general.

Leading the Vietnamese delegation, Deputy Director of the Central Military Hospital 108 Colonel Prof. Dr. Le Huu Song said that next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the cooperative relations between the two hospitals, proving their effective cooperation.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese hospital will continue to support and send specialists to help the Lao hospital.

Representatives from Vietnam’s Central Military Hospital 108 and Lao Central Military Hospital 103 exchanges MoU for cooperation in 2024. (Photo: VNA)

He hoped that the defence ministries of Vietnam and Laos will continue to create favourable conditions for the two hospitals’ cooperation.

Earlier, representatives from the two hospitals worked with each other and signed a Memorandum of Understanding for their cooperation in 2024, under which the Vietnamese hospital will receive doctors from the Lao partner for training and send doctors to help with medical examination and treatment at the Lao hospital./.

