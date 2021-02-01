Politics Vietnam wants Myanmar to soon stabilise its situation: Spokeswoman As neighbours in the region and both are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam has kept a close watch on the ongoing situation in Myanmar, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics 13th National Party Congress a complete success: Top leader The 13th National Party Congress was a success and concluded two days earlier than scheduled, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said at a press briefing on February 1 following the congress’s closure.