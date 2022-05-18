Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 18.

Politics Vietnam targets sustainable urban development The implementation of the Politburo’s resolution on planning, building, managing and developing Vietnamese urban areas sustainably by 2030 with a vision towards 2045 was tabled for discussion at a conference in Hanoi on May 18.

Politics PM receives Los Angeles’s Deputy Mayor in San Francisco Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Deputy Mayor of International Affairs for Los Angeles Nina Hachigian in San Francisco on May 17 afternoon (local time) within the framework of his working trip to the US to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit.