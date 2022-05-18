Lao media highlight Vietnamese NA Chairman’s visit
Major newspapers of Laos such as Pasaxon, PathetLao Daily, Vientiane M,ay and Vientiane Times have frontpaged news and photos on Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s activities during his Laos trip, as well as articles spotlighting the visit’s significance to the Vietnam-Laos ties.
On May 13, PathetLao Daily and Pasaxon posted stories highlighting that the visit by the Vietnamese top legislator showed the special attention and political trust that the Party and State give to Laos, and the deepening Laos-Vietnam relations.
The articles underlined that the visit not only aimed to affirm the constant foreign policies of both countries, and maintain and promote the great friendship and solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two countries, but also reflected the efforts to further bolster bilateral ties. The PathetLao Daily affirmed that the visit will help reinforce and deepen the partnership between the two NAs and the two countries in general.
The newspaper ran an interview of Lao NA Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane on the NAs of Laos and Vietnam joint organisation of activities to celebrate Solidarity and Friendship Year, and another of Lao Minister of Planning and Investment on the development of the Laos-Vietnam cooperation in all fields. The articles said that in the coming time, the two NAs will work together to further promote the efficiency of the rare relations between the two countries, and foster coordination at regional and international forums for peace, friendship and cooperation in the region and the world over.
Major dailies of Laos also covered activities of NA Chairman Hue, including the welcoming ceremony for him, his talks with his Lao counterpart, and a conference sharing experience between the two NAs in promoting post-pandemic economic recovery and development. They underlined that the partnership between the two NAs is being reinforced and expanded.
Other activities of NA Chairman Hue were reported by the Lao media, including his participation in a ceremony to launch the construction of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Park in Vientiane, and his courtesy call on General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.
Along with printed and electronic newspapers, radio and TV broadcasters of Laos have also given much space to highlight the meaning of the visit and activities of NA Chairman Hue in Laos, affirming that the visit not only contributed to strengthening ties between the two NAs but also accelerated the special relations between Laos and Vietnam./.