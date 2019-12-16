World Cambodia, Vietnam to hold joint rescue drill Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on December 16 that Cambodian and Vietnamese soldiers will jointly hold a rescue exercise in the border area on December 18.

World Association contributes to Vietnam-Czech Republic friendship The Czech-Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFA) will focus on activities helping the Vietnamese community integrate into the host society and protection of the community’s legitimate interests in the next tenure.

World Fatalities in Philippines earthquake rise to four The fatalities in the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Davao city on the Philippines’ southern Mindanao island on December 15 have increased to four, according to latest reports.

World Thailand expects 20-pct growth in shrimp exports for 2020 Thailand is hoping for a recovery in shrimp exports which are forecast to grow 20 percent in 2020 thanks to increased production.