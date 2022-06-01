Politics Vietnam treasures traditional friendship, multifaceted cooperation with Austria Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Austria, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on June 1.

Politics Vietnam, Laos share experience in inspection, supervision activities Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu had a meeting with his Lao counterpart Khamphan Phommaphat in Hanoi on June 1, during which both sides shared experience in inspection and supervision activities.

Politics NA deputies discuss curbing petrol prices, settling bad debts Ensuring flexibility in curbing rising petrol prices and settling bad debts of credit institutions were scrutinised by National Assembly deputies on June 1 at a debate on the implementation of socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022 during the legislature's ongoing third session.

Politics PM receives President of Lao State Inspection Authority Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for President of the Lao State Inspection Authority Khamphan Phommaphat in Hanoi on June 1.