Deputy head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Somphone Sichaleun (L) presents flowers to Deputy Foreign Minister Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Deputy head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Somphone Sichaleun and Deputy Foreign Minister Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on September 1 to offer congratulations on the 76th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).



The Lao officials affirmed that over the past more than seven decades, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people have reaped great, comprehensive and significant achievements in various areas, especially during the national renewal cause.



According to them, Vietnam has still maintained political stability and high economic growth, with solid national defence and expanding external relations. The role and position of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the country has been increasingly improved on regional and international arena.



Expressing sympathy with Vietnam over difficulties in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, they expressed their belief that the Vietnamese Party, State and people will soon put it under control.



On the occasion, they thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for providing support for the Lao counterparts in the past as well as national development at present, especially during the fight against COVID-19 in the country.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung attributed Vietnam’s achievements over the past 76 years to the Vietnam – Laos fighting alliance and utmost support of the fraternal Lao people.



According to him, the two countries still held high-level visits and offer timely assistance in COVID-19 combat this year.



He also thanked the Lao side for helping the Vietnamese embassy fulfil its assigned task, and wished that the two sides would work closely together to hold important celebrations, especially during Year of Laos – Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity./.