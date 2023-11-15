Representatives from the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and Binh Thuan province at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – A delegation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party led by Governor of the Central Bank of Laos Bounleua Sinxayvoravong paid a working visit to the south central province of Binh Thuan on November 15.



Receiving the Lao delegation, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Duong Van An briefed the guests on the province’s socio-economic development, defence, security, and political system building.

He said Binh Thuan has boosted social-economic development based on three pillars, namely industry, tourism and agriculture. The province has paid due attention to infrastructure development, particularly in transport, residential areas, industrial clusters, and irrigation.

At the meeting, the Lao delegation and leaders of Binh Thuan province discussed and shared experience in the Party building work and new-style rural area construction.

Bounleua congratulated Binh Thuan province on its achievements during the past time, especially its post-pandemic economic recovery. As Binh Thuan has optimally exploited advantages and overcome disadvantages to develop fields, including tourism, and solar power, the province can offer valuable lessons for localities in Laos, he said.

The official also emphasised that their visit to Binh Thuan province helped tighten and cultivate cooperative relations between Lao provinces and Binh Thuan in particular, and the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos in general./.