Lao Party extends congratulations to 13th National Party Congress
The Lao People's Revolutionary Party extends sentiments of brotherhood and warmest greetings to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee has sent a congratulatory message to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which officially kicked off on January 26.
It extended sentiments of brotherhood and its warmest greetings to the congress as well as all the CPV members and the Vietnamese people.
The Lao party spoke highly of the glorious success and great and comprehensive achievements of historical significance the Vietnamese people gained during the past struggle for national liberation as well as the current national construction and defence under the proper and creative leadership of the CPV, especially after the CPV launched and led the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause 35 years ago and during the implementation of the resolution from the 12th National Congress of the CPV, contributing to maintaining political stability, social safety and order, and high economic growth in Vietnam.
The role and prestige of Vietnam have improved in the regional and global arena, the message said, noting that recently, the Party and State of Vietnam successfully secured socio-economic development despite the impact of COVID-19 and severe natural disasters, which was hailed by the international community.
The achievements once again affirm the effective, proper, and creative leadership of the CPV while manifesting the determination and efforts of the Party and State and the rising up of the Vietnamese people with strength from national unity towards the goal of a strong nation, happy people, democracy, equality, and civilisation, the message read. It underscored that these achievements are encouragement for the Party, State, and people of Laos in their cause of national defence, construction, and development.
This national congress of the CPV is a significant event for the Party, State, and people of Vietnam, a milestone marking the strong growth of the revolution of Vietnam in the new period in the direction of solidarity, democracy, discipline, creativeness, and development through the continuation of the strengthening of construction and purification of the Party and the whole political system to make it stronger, it said. The congress also promotes the desire and the great national unity bloc in combination with the power of the era, while speeding up the cause of renovation as well as the fast and sustainable development of the country and the firm safeguarding of the Fatherland, securing a peaceful and stable environment, thus striving to turn Vietnam into a socialist-oriented developed country by the middle of the 21st century, it added.
The message read: “As a Party sharing the same roots and ideology, we affirm that however the regional and the world situation develops, we will continue to join hands with the Party, State, and people of Vietnam to protect, maintain, reinforce, and develop the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive partnership between Laos and Vietnam, which was initiated by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane, and President Suphanouvong, and nurtured over the decades with the sacrifice of generations of revolutionary leaders and soldiers as well as peoples from both nations, and has become a priceless treasure for the development of the two nations as well as a decisive factor in the success, fruitfulness, and efficiency of the revolution in each country, positively contributing to peace, stability, friendship, cooperation and development in the region and the world.
On this great occasion, once again, we sincerely thank and express our deep gratitude towards the Party, State, and people of Vietnam for their valuable, whole-hearted, effective, and timely support to the Party, State, and people of Laos during our past struggle for national independence as well as our national defence and construction today.
We wish the 13th National Congress of the CPV great success.
We would like to extend our warmest greetings to the CPV on the 91st founding anniversary of the Party.
May the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people of Laos and Vietnam remain evergreen and stable for generations.”/.