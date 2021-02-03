Politics Diplomatic corps, int’l organisations updated on Party Congress’s outcomes The Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations held a meeting in Hanoi on February 3 to inform diplomatic missions and international organisations in Vietnam about the outcomes of the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Cambodian leader congratulates Vietnam on success of National Party Congress President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen on February 3 held phone talks with Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong to congratulate Vietnam on the success of its 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics Lao officials congratulate Vietnam on success of 13th National Party Congress A number of top Lao officials visited the Embassy of Vietnam in Vientiane on February 3 to congratulate the country on the 91st anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the success of the 13th National Party Congress, which concluded two days ago.