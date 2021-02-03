Lao PM sends congratulations to PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc
Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the 11th-tenure Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and Prime Minister of Laos, on February 3 sent a message of congratulations to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on his re-election as Politburo member of the 13th-tenure Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
Earlier, the Lao leader had also sent a thank-you message to PM Phuc for the latter’s congratulations on the success of the LPRP’s 11th National Congress and his election as General Secretary of the 11th-tenure Central Committee of the LPRP./.