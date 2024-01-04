– The upcoming official visit of Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to Vietnam from January 6-7 is expected to enhance the trust and close bond between the two Parties and Governments and contribute to making the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation more substantial and effective, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung.In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the visit, Ambassador Hung noted that the visit, the first official visit of Sonexay Siphandone to Vietnam as the PM of Laos, and the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee to be co-chaired by the two PMs, provide a chance for the two sides to update each other on the situation of each country and discuss international and regional issues of shared concern.