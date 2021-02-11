Politics Top leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on February 10 offered incense to late President Ho Chi Minh at House No.67 in Hanoi on the occasion of the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).

Politics Embassy updates South African Communist Party on 13th National Party Congress results The Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa informed the South African Communist Party (SACP) about major outcomes of the recent 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) during an online meeting on February 9.

Politics PM meets medical workers ahead of Tet festival Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has described doctors and health workers as soldiers who stand at the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

Politics Top leaders of Vietnam, Cuba hold phone talk The Vietnamese Party, State, and people always treasure the solidarity and whole-hearted support, both spiritually and materially, that Cuba has given to Vietnam during the struggle for national liberation as well as the cause of national construction and defence over the past six decades and more.