Lao top legislator pays Tet visit to Vietnam’s officers, soldiers working at Laos' NA House
Chairwoman of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Pany Yathotou paid a visit on February 11 to officers and soldiers of Army Corps 11 of the Vietnam People’s Army who are working on the construction of the Lao NA House, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
On behalf of the Lao NA Standing Committee and the Steering Committee for the new NA House project, Lao NA Vice Chairman Somphanh Phengkhammy extended New Year wishes to all officers, soldiers and staff of Army Corps 11 involving in the building of the NA House.
He appreciated their efforts to overcome difficulties, particularly impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, to fulfill the political task assigned by the two Parties, States and peoples, thus contributing to consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.
He also congratulated the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which, he said, set out new guidelines and plans for Vietnam to continue implementing its goal of becoming an industrialised and modernized country.
Pany Yathotou presented a basket of flowers to Deputy Commander of Army Corps Col. Nguyen Chien to welcome the Year of the Buffalo.
On behalf of officers and soldiers of Army Corps 11, from Hanoi, Commander Maj. Gen. Nguyen Quoc Dung expressed his thanks for the consideration of leaders of the Lao NA.
He affirmed that the army corps will ensure the quality of the Lao NA House to make it deserve to be a symbol of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos./.